Max Everett Tillman, infant, was stillborn Sunday afternoon, Mar. 27, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Max is survived by his parents, Steven Tillman and Summer Brubaker of Bluffton.

Additional survivors include Max’s twin brother, Finn Tillman, and older brother, Landen Tillman; grandparents, Ray and Chasity Stout of Bluffton, Larry Tillman of Youngstown, Ohio, and Lynne (Tim) Dankson of Yulee, Fla.; great-grandparents, Tammy Marley of Bluffton, Ellen (Tim) Hobbs of Bluffton, Larry (Tina) Brubaker of Fremont, and Leslie and Lowell Tillman of Ossian.

Max was preceded in death by a grandmother, Myrna Tillman.

Private family graveside services are being held at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.