TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

WELLS NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-22-0005-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse first floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $65,231.93

Cause Number: 90D01-1710-MF-000038

Plaintiff: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor-in-interest to Wachovia Bank National Association, as Trustee for GSMPS Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-RP2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-RP2

Defendant: Mary K. Nix and GMAC Mortgage Corporation

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Numbered 232 and 233 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Merchants Addition to the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, recorded in Plat Book 3, page 121 of the records of Wells County, Indiana, some-times referred to as Merchants and Manufacturers Addition to the City of Bluffton.

All as shown by Stoody Associates Professional Land Surveyors on plat of survey #4666, dated April 8/17, 2002.

Including that manufactured home which has become affixed to and is taxed as real property commonly described as 405 Merchant Street, Bluffton, Indiana, 46174.

Commonly Known as: 405 MERCHANT STREET, BLUFFTON, IN 46714

Parcel No. 90-08-05-505-039.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Attorney: Nicholas M. Smith

Attorney Number: 31800-15

Law Firm: Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

Contact Number: (614) 220-5611

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

By: Karen Thompson, Jail Commander

Phone: (260) 824-3426

Township of property location: Harrison

Common street address of property: 405 Merchant Street, Bluffton, IN 46714

Property tax ID: 90-08-05-505-039.000-004

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

