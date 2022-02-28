Vernon L. Bynum, 97, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday morning, Feb. 26, 2022, at his residence.

Vernon was born Nov. 23, 1924, in Bloomfield, to John G. and Elizabeth (Denny) Bynum. He graduated as the president of his senior class in 1942 from Lancaster High School and was the last surviving member of his graduating class. Vernon served his county in the Army Air Force during World War II. He farmed, was a self-employed excavator operator and had an earth moving business and worked as a rural mail carrier, retiring in 1990.

Vernon enjoyed reading and camping. He served as a scout master for both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for many years.

He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Bluffton and the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton where he served as a past officer and post chaplain for many years.

Vernon and Betty (Neff) Bynum were married on Aug. 23, 1953, at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife Betty of Bluffton and three sons, Lee A. Bynum and Ned E. Bynum, both of Bluffton, and Gary W. (Angie) Bynum of Craigville; and a granddaughter, Jessica Bynum of Craigville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gilbert “Gib” D. Bynum; and a sister, Janice Ann Markley.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery with military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made in Vernon’s memory to Heartland Hospice.

Memorials may be made in Vernon's memory to Heartland Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.