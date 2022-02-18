Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on March 01, 2022 at the Wells Carnegie Govt Annex Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W Washington St in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR9016911 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant RENEWAL

PIZZA HUT OF FORT WAYNE INC 632 N. MAIN ST. Bluffton IN

D/B/A PIZZA HUT

TODD HOLLMAN 7194 N. 329 E. Huntington, President

MATTHEW FORTNEY 2001 FALCONVIEW PLACE WEST Fort Wayne, Secretary

DL9032710 Beer & Wine Dealer ‑ Grocery Store NEW

Taylor C Store LLC 2956 S Main St. Liberty Center IN

D/B/A Liberty Center Gas and Deli

nb 2/18

hspaxlp