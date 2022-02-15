The City of Bluffton will receive sealed bids for the construction of sidewalks/curbs and concrete repair.

Specifications and Notice to Bidders may be obtained from the Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 128 E. Market St, Bluffton, during normal business hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri.

Sealed bids must be returned to the Clerk Treasurer’s Office by 4:30 p.m on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to be opened at the regularly scheduled public meeting of the Board of Works and Public Safety at 4:30 p.m. on March 1, 2022.

nb 2/15, 2/22

