John F. Studebaker, 86, of Poneto, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 5, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

John was born in Hartford City on Feb. 6, 1935, to Joseph L. and Gladys June (Hoffman) Studebaker. He married Geraldine K. VanEmon in Bluffton on July 31, 1955. Geraldine preceded John in death on July 24, 1995.

John was a 1953 graduate of Petroleum High School. After high school, he went on to complete an apprenticeship at Franklin Electric as a draftsman. He worked at Crank Shaw Motors in Montpelier for the next 15 years. He then served the next 20 years in Wells County government, serving the first eight years as a commissioner and the following 12 years as the Wells County Surveyor. He was also a long-time farmer in Wells County.

John was a founding member of Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton, where he was still a current member. He was also a long-time member of Gideons International and the Wells County Republican Party.

Survivors include two sons, Steve (Julie) Studebaker of Poneto, and Mike (Bobbie) Studebaker of Keystone; two grandchildren, Daniel (Lori Lewis) Studebaker and Amanda (Jason) McMillon; along with eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 3 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Lyle Breeding will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or Sonlight Wesleyan Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.