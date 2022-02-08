Jane Ault Doughty Harris, 72, of Montpelier, died at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City.

She was born Sept. 22, 1949, in Delaware County, to Edgar Allen Ault and Jearaldean Welsh Ault.

Survivors include a son, Craig (Stefanie Nutter) Doughty of Kokomo; a daughter, Tracy (Greg) Danford of Monticello; a stepson, Richard Harris of Logansport; a stepdaughter, Traci (Richard Witt) Ball of Eaton, Ind.; four grandchildren; and a sister, Micky (Bill) Woods of Yorktown, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, David W. Doughty; her second husband, Thomas G. Harris; and a sister, Mary Gerstorff.

Calling will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held following the calling at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

