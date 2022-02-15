Betty S. Baker, 77, of Bluffton, passed away at 8:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at River Terrace Estates with her family by her side.

She was born Dec. 14, 1944 in Bowling Green, Ky., to Archie M. Fraze and Virginia Florence Tinsley Fraze. Both parents preceded her in death.

She married Kenneth L. Baker Feb. 18, 1966, in Noblesville. Her husband preceded her in death March 4, 2020.

Betty graduated from Noblesville High School in 1963 and furthered her education graduating from Indiana Central Business College. Betty was a Social Services Long Term Care Professional with a 20-year career at Ossian Health Care/TLC Management. She retired Oct. 22, 2010.

Betty also served in the Wells County Cooperative Extension Office for 13 years.

Betty was a member of Business & Professional Women and Bluffton Community Women and attended the St. Luke Church. Betty enjoyed musicals, scrap-booking, cross-stitching, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Julie L. (Joe) Smith of Bluffton; a brother, Timothy J. Fraze of Noblesville; a sister, Beth A. Bentley of Camdenton, Mo.; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Kovaes of Boston, Mass.; and a grandson, Gabriel A. Smith of Bluffton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the St. Luke Church, 4960W-100N, Decatur. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mike Wertenberger officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Crown View Cemetery in Sheridan, Ind.

Preferred memorials are to the St. Luke Building Fund or The Ronald McDonald House.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Zwick and Jahn Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Zwick-Jahn-Funeral-Homes