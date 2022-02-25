Bessie L. Jackson, 84, of Pennville, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 23, 2022, at IU Health Jay Hospital in Portland.

She was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Stewart County, Tenn., to Willie and Annie (Kirkland) Green. Both parents preceded her in death.

Bessie married Gus H. Jackson on Dec. 23, 1955, in Corinth, Miss. He survives in Pennville.

Bessie worked for Archway Cookies in Fort Wayne for 17 years. She also worked at the Cooper Community Care Center in Bluffton and at Gateway Restaurant.

She was a member of the Sugar Grove Nazarene Church, Portland.

Bessie enjoyed cooking and baking, she was known for her biscuit making, writing poetry, card playing and family camping trips. She loved sharing the word of Jesus with others. She was a devoted Sunday school teacher for 10 years.

In addition to her spouse, Bessie is survived by three sons, Wade (Denise) Jackson of Ossian, Roy E. Jackson of Markle, and M. Dennis Jackson of Pennville; three daughters, Karen (Tom) Shatzer of Roanoke, Teresa (Charles) Brown of Pennville and Kim (Scott) Nash of Markle; six grandchildren, Travis Jackson, Allison Alford, Chase (Leah) Nash, Connor (Karley) Nash, Cayden Nash and Caitlyn Nash and two great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by five brothers, Allan Green, James Green, Monroe Green, Lester Green and Billy Green; and three sisters, Delia Jones, Gerline Cherry and Gladys Keatts; one granddaughter, Misty Kent and one great-grandson.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, from 2 until 6 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel 3220 E. Ind. 124 Bluffton.

Services will be held Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Travis Tackett will officiate. Burial will follow Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

