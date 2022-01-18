LEGAL NOTICE –

Indiana Department of

Natural Resources

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will host virtual public meetings to discuss proposed treatments for gypsy moth infestations in Allen, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash and Wells counties. Meetings will occur on ZOOM.US on the following dates: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 12 PM and 7 PM; Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 12 PM and 7 PM; Monday, January 31, 2022 at 12 PM and 7 PM; and Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 12 PM and 7 PM. All times are Eastern Standard. All meetings will cover the same information so interested parties need attend only one. To join the virtual meeting on your computer, smartphone or other handheld device, go to www.ZOOM.US, click “JOIN A MEETING” at the top of the webpage. Meeting code: 865 8865 1652. Passcode 4444. If unable to join ZOOM, you can join by phone for the audio only portion of the meeting by dialing 312-626-9799 (Chicago) or 929-205-6099 (New York) at the above meeting times. Service provider fees may apply. Persons living within or near a proposed treatment site are invited to attend. The comment period on the proposed treatments ends March 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time). Comments may be submitted by email to DEPP@dnr.IN.gov, or mailed to Gypsy Moth 2022, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology, 402 West Washington Street, Room W290, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Comments must include the specific site name, name of commenter, mailing address, and personal contact information such as email, or telephone. All comments made at the meeting or received by March 4 will be considered in the final decision on proposed treatments. Information on the treatments may be viewed at www.gypsymoth.IN.gov or call toll free to 1 866 NO-EXOTIC (1-866-663-9684) for more information. If you need reasonable accommodations to attend one of these meetings, please direct your inquiries to DEPP@dnr.IN.gov or call 1-866-663-9684.

nb 1/18, 1/24

hspaxlp