PREHEARING CONFERENCE AND PRELIMINARY HEARING
INDIANA UTILITY REGULATORY COMMISSION CAUSE NO. 45644
IN THE MATTER OF THE
COMMISSION’S TRIENNIAL REVIEW OF THE INDIANA
UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND
Notice is hereby given that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will conduct a public Prehearing Conference and Preliminary Hearing in the above-captioned Cause in Room 222 of the PNC Center, 101 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, commencing at 1:30 PM on February 1, 2022. This hearing is open to the public.
If an accommodation is required to allow an individual with a disability to participate, please contact the Office of the Executive Secretary of the IURC at (317) 232-2701 or TDD (317) 232-8556 at least 48 hours in advance.
INDIANA UTILITY
REGULATORY COMMISSION
OFFICE OF THE EXECUTIVE
SECRETARY
(317) 232-2701
BY: IURC – David Veleta, ALJ
DATE: January 5, 2022
