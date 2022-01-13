LEGAL NOTICE OF

PREHEARING CONFERENCE AND PRELIMINARY HEARING

INDIANA UTILITY REGULATORY COMMISSION CAUSE NO. 45644

IN THE MATTER OF THE

COMMISSION’S TRIENNIAL REVIEW OF THE INDIANA

UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND

Notice is hereby given that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will conduct a public Prehearing Conference and Preliminary Hearing in the above-captioned Cause in Room 222 of the PNC Center, 101 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, commencing at 1:30 PM on February 1, 2022. This hearing is open to the public.

If an accommodation is required to allow an individual with a disability to participate, please contact the Office of the Executive Secretary of the IURC at (317) 232-2701 or TDD (317) 232-8556 at least 48 hours in advance.

INDIANA UTILITY

REGULATORY COMMISSION

OFFICE OF THE EXECUTIVE

SECRETARY

(317) 232-2701

BY: IURC – David Veleta, ALJ

DATE: January 5, 2022

