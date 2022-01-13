Nancy L. Beaver, 81, of Montpelier, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Brooksville, Fla.

She was born Dec, 23, 1940, in Blackford County, to Earl and Bernice Roush. She married Charles “Jay” Beaver June 21, 1974, in Hartford City; her husband preceded her in death.

Survivors include four sons, Robert (Jany) Runion of Brownsburg, Charles David Beaver of South Bend, Philip (Mary Clare) Beaver, of Indianapolis, and John Wayne (Dana) Rusher of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Beth Ann Clark of Dade City, Fla.; and 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents; a brother, Michael S. Roush; and a sister, Joyce Hudson.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate Nancy’s life will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.