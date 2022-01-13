Lloyd Chaney

Lloyd F. Chaney, 88, of Hartford City, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 9, 2022, at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

A native and life resident of Blackford County, he was born Oct. 1, 1933, to Virgil Chaney and Mary M. David Chaney and was a 1952 graduate of Hartford City High School. He married Phyllis A. Cox on June 6, 1954, in Delaware County. They celebrated more than 62 years of marriage prior to her passing Oct. 16, 2016.

Known for his ownership of “Chaney’s Corner” in Blackford County, Lloyd continued after his father in the automotive service at the same location for fuel and many automotive needs. Lloyd had also worked at Anaconda Wire in Marion, Ind., and had retired from General Motors.

His family, and the time he spent with family, was most dear to him. Many fond memories were made “at the lakes” where Lloyd enjoyed water skiing. Water skiing was his passion and was even known to ski barefoot. A notable quotation of Lloyd’s, known to provoke his wife on Sunday mornings, when they were at the lakes was “Sunday mornings are for water skiing” … which also riled local fishermen. Additional interests Lloyd had include bowling, car racing and trains.

He leaves behind four children: Janette (Keith) Milholland, Mary A. “Annie” Battiste, Michelle (Stan) Roush and Michael (Kim) Chaney; a former son-in-law, Charles (Richael) Atkinson; and 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He also has a brother-in-law that survives, Les (Cheree) Cox.

In addition to his wife and parents, he also is preceded in death by a son, Lloyd Francis Chaney Jr., and a daughter, Janelle Atkinson.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St. in Hartford City, with Pastor Kevin Lex presiding. Burial will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to services.

Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.watersfuneralhomes.com