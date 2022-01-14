Kathryn M. Fromm, 62, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

She was born on June 30, 1959, to parents Norman E. and Eva (Wright) Mueller Sr.

She is survived by a son Shane (Jessica) Fromm of Bluffton, five grandchildren and baby girl on the way; two brothers, Steve (Jan) Mueller and Larry Mueller; a sister, Nancy; and sister-in-law Sherry.

She wass preceded in death both parents and a brother, Norman Mueller.

A memorial service will be held at at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Jan. 15, at Klaehn Fahl & Melton funeral home in Fort Wayne. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. before the service.