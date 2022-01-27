Barbara J. Kyle, 90, of Groveland, Fla., peacefully went to Heaven on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. She was lucid until she took her last breath.

Barbara is the daughter of Merle Gass and Jean Gass Graves. Loving wife to Harold “Bud” E. Kyle, who preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters Jean, Kathy (Bill) and Holly (Kevin); sons Chuck (Carol) and David; and grandchildren Kyle (Stephanie), Zachary (Amber), Bethany, Kimberly (Garth), Shelby, Kylan, Kasstin (Teresa), Jason (Jennifer), and Brian (Erin); and great grandchildren Victoria, Henry, Timothy, Everly, Piper, and Wyatt. Also, the extended “Irish Family” of Pat and Carmel Tierney and Maeve Sheridan who she met through International Operation Friendship, which Barb helped start the Pennsylvania chapter.

She was actively involved in her children’s extracurricular activities, local events, and groups. Barb was an active member of Friends of the Marion Baysinger Library. She served in the Community Church in Howey-in-the-Hills as an elder and deacon, she was involved in the church’s outreach and mission programs, food pantry, and volunteered with assembling bulletins and newsletters. Barb graduated from International Business School and worked for the U. S. Department of Agriculture at Perdue. Barb was known for her quilting and knitting creations. She and Bud traveled the world together creating lasting friendships for those they met. Barb’s unwavering faith guided her throughout her life. She was known for her hospitality, generosity, and kindness being human or animal. She was a” Mother” to all she met. She’ll be loved and missed by all.

Memorial service to be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at: Howey-in-the-Hills Community Church, 420 N. Palm, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Barb’s wish was that monetary memorials to the Friends of Marion Baysinger Memorial Library be made in her memory. The address is 756 W. Broad St, Groveland, FL 34736