Home Sports Tigers qualify for regional, fall just short of Panthers for sectional title Tigers qualify for regional, fall just short of Panthers for sectional title June 6, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Bluffton just missed … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Wells County looking to add fee for horse and buggy traffic RSS Markle filter replacement will increase resident rates Sports NHS grad Lewis led No. 1 Taylor in NAIA final with start; his 2nd season is only the beginning