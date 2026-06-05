Home Sports NHS grad Lewis led No. 1 Taylor in NAIA final with start;... NHS grad Lewis led No. 1 Taylor in NAIA final with start; his 2nd season is only the beginning June 5, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp College baseball teams … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Wells County looking to add fee for horse and buggy traffic RSS Markle filter replacement will increase resident rates Sports Local Sports Roundup 06-05-2025