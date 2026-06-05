Home RSS Wells County looking to add fee for horse and buggy traffic Wells County looking to add fee for horse and buggy traffic June 5, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Wells County is looking … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Wells County Briefs 06-05-2026 News First Bank of Berne donates to United Way of Wells County RSS Markle filter replacement will increase resident rates