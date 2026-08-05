Home RSS Wells County to consider outsourcing EMS Wells County to consider outsourcing EMS August 5, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Wells County may begin contracting … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 08-05-2026 RSS Local first responders given Heartsaver Hero award RSS Fiscal plan for parcel on corner of Harrison, Wayne streets approved by council