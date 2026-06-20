PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

On or about July 12, 2026 the City of Bluffton will apply to the Indiana Office of Community Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program. This program is funded by Title I of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used on general types of eligible rehabilitation activities communities may offer through their Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Programs. Rehabilitation activities of privately owned residences included: Roof and Gutter Replacements or Repairs; Heating, Cooling and Water Heater Replacement; Select Lighting and Electrical Upgrades; ADA Accessibility Modifications up to the threshold of the home; Select Interior Accessibility Modifications and grant administration. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $350,000. The amount of CDBG funds to be used for activities that will benefit low- and moderate-income persons is estimated at $350,000. The City of Bluffton also proposes to expend an estimated $97,000 in non-CDBG local match funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from multiple community sources, including $40,000 from the City of Bluffton’s 2209 Rainy Day Fund, $25,000 from the Wells County Foundation, $12,000 from Lancaster Township, and $20,000 from Harrison Township.

The City of Bluffton will hold a public hearing on July 7, 2026, at 5:30 pm EST, at Bluffton City Hall, 128 E Market Street, 2nd floor, Bluffton, IN 46714 to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities, or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and need assistance, should contact Bri Lautzenheiser, Clerk Treasurer at 260-824-1520 no later than July 2, 2026. Every effort will be made to provide reasonable accommodation for these persons.

Information related to this project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of June 25, 2026, at Bluffton City Hall, 128 E Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to Dave Gee, Region 3A 217 Fairview Blvd, Kendallville, IN 46755, no later than July 2, 2026, to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing. A plan to minimize displacement, and aid those displaced, has been prepared by the City of Bluffton and is available to the public. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses. For additional information concerning the proposed project, please contact Dave Gee, Region 3A Economic Development District at 260-347-4714 between the hours of 7:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M.

nb 6/20