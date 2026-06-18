NOTICE OF INTENT – STORMWATER RUNOFF ASSOCIATED WITH CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY

RTT Investments LLC (10060 Bent Creek Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) of our intent to comply with the requirements of the Construction Stormwater General Permit to discharge stormwater from construction activities associated with the Parlor City Flats multi-family residential development located at 2905 N Main Street, Bluffton IN, 46714. Runoff from the project site will be routed west into the John S. Grames Legal Tile. Please direct questions to MLS Engineering at 260‑489‑8571 or by email at coreysmith@mlswebsite.us.

nb 06/18