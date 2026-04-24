NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
DOCKET NO.
90C01-2604-EU-000016
Notice is hereby given that ANDREW J. JAMBORA was on the 20th day of April 2026, appointed personal representative of the estate of CATHY L. JAMBORA, deceased, who died on the 17th day of March 2026, and was authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 20th day of April 2026.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Matthew P. Hayes
Attorney for Personal Representative
Attorney No. 32002-02
Gordon, Adler, Hayes & Washburn, PC
119 East Oak Forest Drive
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-9377
nb 4/24, 5/1
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION