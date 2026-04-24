NOTICE

Riclane Ventures, LLC (235 Northwood Drive, Bluffton, IN 46714) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) of our intent to comply with the requirements of the Construction Stormwater General Permit to discharge stormwater from construction activities associated with the Trusted Solutions project located at 1720 Baker Drive, Ossian, IN 46777. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the Wabash River. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Graham Lewis at MLS Engineering (260-489-8571).

nb 4/24