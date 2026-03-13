Jack Lewis Flaugher, 88, of Liberty Center, passed away March 9, 2026, at Parkview Huntington Hospital.

He was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Huntington, to Thomas Flaugher and Mabel (Leverton) Flaugher, both of whom preceded him in death.

Jack graduated from Huntington High School in 1955 and remained proud of his hometown throughout his life, honored to say, “Once a Vike, always a Vike.” He was an accomplished athlete in both basketball and football and was honored with induction into the Huntington County Hall of Fame. Following high school, Jack built a long and dedicated career with Corning Glass Works, where his work allowed him to travel overseas, including time spent in Japan.

On Aug. 10, 1957, Jack married Carolyn (Weaver) Flaugher. They shared many years together before her passing Sept. 12, 2023.

Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and especially loved fishing and hunting. He was also a proud dog owner and dearly loved his yellow lab, Brady.

He is survived by his children, Gary (Teresa Slusher) Flaugher, David (Tina Steele) Flaugher, Jill (Mike) Morrissey and Mitch Flaugher; and sister Cheryl (Robert) McKeown.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brad Flaugher, Dustin (Jodi Leamon) Flaugher, Mitch (Shawna Heard) Miller, Brittany (David) Morock, Brooke Flores, Nicole (Doug) Miller, Matt (Jordan Moore) Morrissey, Eliza (Zach) Guggenbiller and Kevin (Kelsey) Flaugher; and great-grandchildren, Elise, Madi, Kennedy, Lexi Rae, Cale, Hattie, Eloise, Lynae, Sam, Dawson, Dean, Jed and one on the way.

In addition to his parents, and wife, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, William Flaugher, Tom Flaugher, Charlotte Anders and Ruth Kolb.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in Lancaster Cemetery in rural Huntington County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bluffton-Wells County Animal Shelter, with checks payable to Friends of the Shelter, 1613 W. Cherry St., Bluffton, IN 46714.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren, Indiana. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family please visit www.glancyfuneralhomes.com