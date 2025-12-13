Wyatt Joe Hasinbiller, 52, of rural Montpelier, (Washington Township) passed away unexpectedly at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, at his home.

He was born on Monday, July 2, 1973, in Adams County. Wyatt attended Bluffton High School. He formerly lived in Tennessee before moving back to Wells County. He worked for Dredge, Outdoor Concepts and Steve’s Landscaping, and drove semi. Wyatt was owner and operator of Wyatt’s Recovery and Repair for many years; he dedicated his life to helping people with his wrecker service in Blackford and Wells Co. He was on the board of directors for the Civil War Reenactment. Wyatt enjoyed coaching little league in Warren and Bluffton and loved camping with his camping crew.

He will be forever missed by his mother, Susan (Meeks) Durham of Bluffton; step-father, Howard Nunley of Tennessee; companion, Bev Arnold of Montpelier; sons, Reece W. (Chloe) Hasinbiller and Conner J. (Hailey) Hasinbiller, both of Montpelier; daughters, Caressa Z. (Jacob) Doyle of Kalama, Washington, Jessica R. Taylor of Bluffton, and Shelby L. (Rafe) Lewis of Bluffton, 11 grandchildren; sister, Alesha D. (Dustin) Enterline of Keystone; step-sisters, Mandy Gore and Nikki Archey, both of Tennessee; and best friend, Bill Avey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mickey Joe Hasinbiller.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, and one hour prior to services on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

A service to celebrate Wyatt’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, with Pastor Lyle Meece officiating. Interment will follow in the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be made to Glancy Funeral Homes for funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

