Timothy K. Miller, born on Oct. 5, 1962, in Wells County, son to the late William and Ramona Miller, passed away on Dec. 17, 2025, at the age of 63.

He worked in maintenance for several companies throughout his life, including Keebler Company, Moser and Son Heating and Air Conditioning, and Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Timothy was an avid Colts fan.

Surviving are his wife, Mona Miller; and his sister, Joyce Thompson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Miller, Steve Miller, Bill Miller, and Rick Miller; and sister, Janice Miller.

There are no services at this time.