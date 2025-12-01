Susan Kay Duncan, 74, of Ossian went to be with her savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. She was born on March 6, 1951, to the late Paul and Mary Jane (Hoffelder) Double.

Susan was a 1969 graduate of Norwell High School and until recently, she lived in Greenfield, Indiana for 18 years. After graduation she worked as a physical therapy assistant at the old Lutheran Hospital Moellering unit on Fairfield Avenue in Fort Wayne. For over 30 years she worked alongside family and friends in the Double catering and reception hall, Lighted Acres in Ossian. Her life was spent in service to her Christian Faith and family

On Aug. 1, 1971, Susan and Danny Lynn Duncan were married and shared 30 years of marriage until Danny’s death in 2002.

Susan enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, in her outreach ‘greeting card’ ministry, creating memorial floral grave ‘saddles’ and the fun times she shared with her dog and best friend, Rain.

She is survived by her children, Paul Travis (Megan) Duncan of Paducah, Kentucky and Brandy Duncan-White of Greenfield, Indiana. Susan has three granddaughters, Alexis (Trace) Flake, Savanah White and Kayla (Anthony) Lopez; and two great-grandsons, Theo and Isaiah. Also surviving are her sisters, Linda Schorr and Shirley (Douglas) Hillman, both of Ossian; and brother, Steven P. (Carla) Double of Litchfield Park, Arizona.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny Lynn Duncan.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the I.O.O. F Cemetery in New Haven. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.