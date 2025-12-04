Shirley “Joan” Hoover, 85, of Montpelier, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 with her family by her side at her daughter’s home in Keystone.

She was born on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 1940, in Peebles, Ohio. She married Phillip Hoover on Saturday, Sept. 14, 1968 in Dayton.

She is survived by two daughters, Michelle (John) Pinkerton of Keystone and Nikki (Ron) Lightle of Montpelier; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister, Linda Potts-Davis of West Carrollton, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a special canine friend, Chase.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Phillip A Hoover, and her parents, Charles and Ocie (Gustin) Potts.

There will be no viewing or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com