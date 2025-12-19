Home Obituaries Sherry L. Foss, 63 Sherry L. Foss, 63 December 19, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Sherry L. Foss, 63, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2025, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Goodwin-Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Deborah K. Massey, 73 Obituaries Laurence W. “Pete” Dearduff Jr., 88 Obituaries Ellen M. Brockmann, 80 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment