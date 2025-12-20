Sherry L. Foss, 63, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2025, at her residence.

Sherry was born in Bluffton on Oct. 1, 1962, to James A. and Patricia J. (Miller) Foss. She was preceded in death by her mother, and her father survives in Berne.

A 1980 graduate of Bluffton High School, Sherry was a hairstylist in Bluffton for many years, having owned and operated her own beauty salons. She was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan and also loved Fort Wayne’s Rock Station, 98.9 The Bear.

In addition to her father, Sherry is survived by two sons, Jamie (Amber) Foss of Bluffton and Josh (Anita) Foss of Celina, Ohio; a daughter, Jennifer Dankson of Montpelier; three sisters, Abby Foss, Rita Foss and Sara Watson, all of Bluffton; along with 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor Billy Stanton will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in memory of Sherry may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

