Saundra “Sandy” S. Hethcote, 84, of Warren, passed away Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 23, 1941, in Huntington, to Robert K. Taylor and Claudine (Campbell) Taylor.

On Feb. 6, 1965, she married Merrill L. Hethcote.

She is survived by her brother, Robert K. Taylor of Converse, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; and her beloved daughter, Jodi Lynn Hethcote, who passed away in 1990.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4–7 p.m. at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, located at 203 N. Matilda Street in Warren on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at 11 a.m., with Harold Smith officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Sandy will be laid to rest at Gardens of Memory in rural Marion, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.

