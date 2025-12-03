Robert “Bob” E. Shultz, 70, of Warren, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, at Heritage Pointe of Warren. He was born Oct. 8, 1955, in Columbia City, , to the late Gary Lee Shultz and Shirley Ann (Messler) Shultz.

Bob is survived by his children, Kayla Marie and Colton Robert Long; and special friends, Dave and Cindy Fleeger of Bluffton.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m., with Chaplain Ginny Soultz officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.

To sign our online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.