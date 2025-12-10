Pauline A. Gerber, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 6, 2025, at her residence.

Pauline was born in Bluffton on Feb. 16, 1943, to Roger and Mildred (Geisel) Baumgartner. She married Jerry D. Gerber in Wells County on Dec. 17, 1961; he survives.

A 1961 graduate of Bluffton High School, Pauline retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton after 37 years of service. She was a dedicated employee who often saw more efficient ways of working and was awarded by the company for her loyal service and innovation. But even more, she and Jerry often saw the people they worked with as a mission field for the Lord, where behind the scenes they could often be found helping those who had great needs.

She was a long-time member of the Apostolic Christian Church and took her relationship with the Lord very seriously. A quiet person who worked best behind the scenes, she was often found sharing with neighbors and friends who enjoyed the fruits of her labor, especially her skills in the kitchen where she excelled.

In addition to her husband, Pauline is survived by two daughters, Tammy (John) Baumgartner of Ossian and Darlene (Larry) Pfledderer of Francesville; five grandchildren, Chase (Danielle) Baumgartner of Austin, Texas, Quinn (Treasure) Baumgartner of Washington D.C., Nicole Baumgartner of Columbus, Ohio, Rylie Pfledderer of Lafeyette, and Mackenzie (Ian) Gerber of Charlotte, North Carolina; two great-grandsons, Axel and Asher Baumgartner of Washington D.C.; and a sister, Marilyn Baumgartner of Bluffton.

Aside from her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Herb Baumgartner, and a sister, Bonnie Frauhiger.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Dan Pfister and John Baumgartner will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions in memory of Pauline may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

