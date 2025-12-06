Patti Jo Teague–Osborn, 57, of rural Poneto, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 5, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Gathering on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, at the Rustic Lodge Shelter at Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.

Please dress casually and bring a story to share. The family would prefer instead of sending flowers, please make a memorial in Patti’s memory to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation, Stillwater Hospice, or the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, and can be directed to the funeral home.

Patti’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Jeff and Jamie Lemler of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

A complete obituary tribute will be updated here when it is available.