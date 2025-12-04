Home Obituaries Mary M. Taylor, 79 Mary M. Taylor, 79 December 4, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Mary M. Taylor, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 3, 2025, at Harbour Manor in Noblesville. Funeral arrangements are pending with Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Shirley “Joan” Hoover, 85 Obituaries Joseph Lee Betz, 81 Obituaries Saundra S. Hethcote, 84 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment