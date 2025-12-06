Mary M. Taylor, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 3, 2025, at Harbour Manor assisted living facility in Noblesville.

Mary was born in Poneto on April 15, 1946, to Earl and Della (Murray) Murray. She married Ronald “Ron” L. Taylor in Wells County on Dec. 31, 1966. He preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2020.

Mary was a 1964 graduate of Chester Center High School and was a homemaker. She loved working outside, especially planting flowers and taking care of her birds. She will be remembered as being very crafty and creative, and loved writing poetry and drawing. Her passion was making floral arrangements, but more than anything else, Mary deeply valued her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Katrina L. Taylor of Westfield; a grandson, Blake (Tori) Waters of Sheridan; two great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Eleanor Waters; a sister, Patricia “Pat” Coleman of Foley, Alabama; and a brother, Rick Murray of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, John Murray, and a sister, Judith “Judy” Stewart.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Heart Association.

