Laurence W. “Pete” Dearduff Jr., 88, of Montpelier, passed away at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at his home. He was born Monday, May 3, 1937, in Grant County. He married Mary Ann (Yates) Dearduff on Friday, June 22, 1973, in Upland.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann (Yates) Dearduff, Montpelier; sons, Kenten Dearduff, Montpelier and Kevin Dearduff, Matthews; one granddaughter; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Laurence W. Dearduff Sr.; mother, Berneta (Thurman) Dearduff; and granddaughter, Tara Wheeler.

Per Pete’s wishes there will be no viewing or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

