Kent D. Sonnenberg, 62, of rural Ossian, passed away into the arms of Jesus, his Savior, on Thursday morning, Dec. 11, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital.

Kent was born in Bluffton on August 12, 1963, to Arno Kent and Ella Marie “Cookie” (Aeschliman) Sonnenberg. His mother survives of rural Ossian.

Kent graduated from Norwell High School in 1981 and worked at Hower Tool in Ossian for 46 years, most recently working as a quality/calibration technician. He loved spending time in Michigan, especially riding trails on snowmobiles, UTVs, and ATVs. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting and will be remembered for his love of big trucks.

In addition to his mother, Kent is survived by two brothers, Michael Dale (Angela) Sonnenberg of Decatur and Steven Lee (Andrea) Sonnenberg of Corunna, along with several nieces and nephews.

Kent was preceded in death by his father, Arno, in 2024, along with a brother, Chris Allen Sonnenberg in 1986.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, officiated by Pastor Brad Kittle. Public visitation will immediately follow the celebration of life service at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions in memory of Kent may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

