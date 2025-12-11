Karen Lynn Bolt, 75, of Montpelier, passed away at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at her home. She was born Monday, Jan. 2, 1950, in Hartford City.

She will be forever missed by her daughter, Traci (Joe Oswalt) Bolt Street, Hartford City; son, Eric Bolt, Montpelier; stepdaughters, Cari (Adam) Ellenberger, Bluffton, Brandi Hernandez, Hartford City; eight grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and sister, Evelyn Joan Stephenson Slayer, St. Mary’s, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Edward Shelton; mother, Doris Roberta (Smith) Shelton; daughter, Shelby Bolt; grandchild, Michael Hodge; sisters, Jeanne Ann Sluder and Becky S. Cooley; brothers, John E. Shelton, Michael T. Shelton and William M. Shelton.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A service to celebrate her life will follow at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com