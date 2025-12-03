Joseph Lee Betz, 81, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Joseph was born in Bluffton on Dec. 25, 1943, to the late George Edward and Annabelle (Leach) Betz. On June 7, 1964, Joseph married Connie Webb.

Joseph attended Common Ground Church. He retired from Dana Corp. as a gear cutter.

He is survived by two daughters, Jessica (Duane) Yoder and Billie Jo (Terry) Lister both of Decatur; two brothers, four sisters and four grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Connie Betz; three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home with visitation prior from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Pastor Dan York officiating.

Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. of Adams County.

Arrangements are entrusted to Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

