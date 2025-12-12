Jon M. Brown Sr., 83, of Bluffton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton., and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, prior to the service at the church.

An Elks Memorial Service will take place at the conclusion of calling hours on Friday.

Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton with Rev. Ed Fisher and Rev. Cindy Osgood officiating. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Covington Memorial Garden in Fort Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the Wells County Foundation or the Bluffton First United Methodist Church.

A complete obituary tribute will be printed in Saturday’s edition of the Bluffton News-Banner.