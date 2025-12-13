Jon M. Brown Sr., 83, of Bluffton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara A. (Collier) Brown of Bluffton, his daughter, Michelle Brown-Stohler (Mike) of Fort Wayne, his son, J. Michael Brown Jr. (Safia) of Chicago, and grandchildren Carson Stohler, Nyah Brown, and Kaden Brown.

Jon was born in Wabash on Nov. 4, 1942, to Charles and Mary (Montgomery) Brown, both of whom are deceased. Jon graduated in 1964 with a B.S. degree from the Indiana University School of Business and in 1967 with a Juris Doctor from the Indiana University School of Law. After Law School, he was invited to join the Bluffton law firm of Edris, Edris, & Dale. He became a partner in January of 1970. From 1972-1973, Jon became the Bluffton City Court Judge and held the position until he moved with his family outside of the Bluffton city limits. The Brown name was added to the firm in 1977 as Edris, Dale, & Brown. Jon acted as Managing Partner for 30 years, was instrumental in building the firm’s office building at 220-222 West Market Street and demonstrated commitment, leadership and loyalty for his clients, community and colleagues for over 52 years of practicing law at the firm.

Jon served in several leadership roles over his career enhancing the Bluffton and surrounding communities. He was the Wells County Attorney for eight years and the Wells County Library Board attorney, where he was instrumental in the building of the jail and library. Jon was active as a member of the Bluffton Revitalization Campaign, leader in the development of the Wells County Community Center, board member on the Caylor-Nickel Hospital Board, member of the Dr. Charles Caylor Founder Society, board of directors of Wells County Chamber of Commerce, member and president of the Wells County Foundation, board of directors and President of Heritage Pointe, board member and president of the Bluffton Free Street Fair, member and president of two Kiwanis Clubs, member of the Elks Lodge, member and president of the Wells County United Way, and board of trustees of Bluffton First United Methodist Church. Jon also enjoyed serving his community in roles as a little league baseball coach, Boy Scout den master and coach of the Norwell High School boys’ tennis team (achieving Northern Indiana coach of the year honors in 1987).

Upon his daughter joining the law firm in 1993, the two practiced law together for 26 years at Edris, Brown, Johnson, & Brown-Stohler before he retired in 2019. Following his retirement, Jon continued to serve on the board of directors and president of Heritage Pointe as well as a member of the Bluffton First United Methodist Church. Jon was a proud patriarch of his family and enjoyed having Michelle, Michael, Safia and Carson follow his footsteps in the practice of law. Jon cherished traveling and cheering on his grandchildren in golf and tennis as well as celebrating their academic achievements. His gifts of strength, leadership, work ethic and a sense of humor have been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Jon will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and former clients.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton., and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, prior to the service at the church.

An Elks Memorial Service will take place at the conclusion of calling hours on Friday.

Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton with the Rev. Ed Fisher and Rev. Cindy Osgood officiating. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Covington Memorial Garden in Fort Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the Wells County Foundation or the Bluffton First United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.