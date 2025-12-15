Ellen M. Brockmann, 80, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Jan. 9, 1945, in Detroit to Edward O. Meier and Lydia J. (Reigel) Meier, Ellen lived a life filled with love, service and creativity.

Ellen graduated from Northside High School in Fort Wayne in 1962 and continued her education at Indiana University, earning her Bachelor of Education degree in 1966.

On June 10, 1967, Ellen married the love of her life, William Frank Brockmann, at Forest Park Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Together they built a beautiful life, living in various communities including Bluffton; Ocala, Florida; and finally settling in Greenwood, Indiana.

Ellen was an active member of her community, serving as secretary and board member of the Creative Arts Council, a hospital volunteer, a Brownie troop leader and a Girl Scout leader. She was an active volunteer in the Bluffton Community School System and was also a member of Tri Kappa. Her Methodist faith was central to her life, and she cherished family gatherings, dinners and special occasions. In her free time, Ellen enjoyed reading and painting, expressing her creative spirit through her artistic pursuits.

She is survived by her beloved husband, William Frank Brockmann of Greenwood; her children, William Edward Brockmann of Whitestown, Indiana, and Rebecca Jayne Hull (Marc) of Indianapolis; her grandchildren, William Nicholas Brockmann of Whitestown, Nora Jayne Hull of Indianapolis, and Harrison James Hull of Indianapolis; and many other loving family members and friends.

Ellen found her greatest joy in her roles as wife, mother and grandmother. Her memory will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will take place on from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler in Bluffton. A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Rev. Cindy Osgood officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Tunnel to Towers or Wounded Warriors in Ellen’s honor.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences at www.thomarich.com.