Deborah K. Massey, 73, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday morning, Dec. 18, 2025, at her residence in Bluffton.

Debbie was born on Sep. 9, 1952, in Bluffton, Indiana, to Irvin and Betty (Holmes) Nicholson.

A lifelong resident of Wells County, she graduated from Bluffton High School in 1970.

She worked for 29 years at Kitco Co. in Bluffton.

Debbie married Alvin “Al” D. Massey on Jan. 20, 1979, in Wells County, and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2019.

After Debbie and Al retired, they enjoyed traveling all across the country together. Even after Al passed, Debbie continued her traveling and made many special memories with her daughter, Lisa.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Small of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Spencer (Mariah) Massey, Jase (Justine) Small and Taylor Small; along with two great-grandchildren, Emma and Brooks Massey.

She is also survived by two sisters, Linda (Jay) Russ and Marcia Gregg, both of Fort Wayne; a brother, Daniel Nicholson of Ossian; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Jeff Lemler officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, prior to the service. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County Foundation for the Spay & Neuter Clinic or to Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County Foundation for the Spay & Neuter Clinic or to Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.