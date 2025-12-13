David L. Hicks, 59, of Warren, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born Sunday, Dec. 12, 1965, in Bluffton.

David will be sadly missed by his father, Dave L. Hicks; son, David W. (Alyssa) Hicks, Bluffton; daughter, Ashley Hicks, Muncie; former wife, Debbie Bullard, Muncie; girlfriend, Bev Shimp, Mt. Zion; sisters, Cindy (Curtis) Sain, Nottingham, Sherry (Ernie) Eldridge, Poneto and Carey (Chad) Foreman, Uniondale; brothers, Richie Hicks, Mt. Zion and Danny (Missy) Hicks, Keystone; 7 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Louise Hicks.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN. on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

