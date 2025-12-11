Daniel Cedrick Baker, 94, of Hartford City, passed away at 9:37 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at Veteran Medical Center in Marion. He was born Sunday, March 15, 1931, in Hyden, Kentucky. He married Edith D. (Coleman) Baker on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1951, in Bluffton.

He will be forever missed by his children, Victor Faron (Norma) Baker, Geneva, Kim E. (Carol) Baker, Burlington, Kentucky, Linda D. (Robert) Lee, Marion, Danny Chris (Debra) Baker, Bedford, Kentucky and James R. (Tracy) Baker, Madison, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Lloyd, Florida and Peggy Tyler, Huntington; brothers, Tom Baker, Warren and Clarence Baker, Hartford City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith D. (Coleman) Baker; father, Gus Baker; mother, Nettie (Thomas) Baker; sisters, Ioleen Fear, Fern Vincent, Gennie Poff, Helen Kay and Grace Baker; and brother, John Baker.

There will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

