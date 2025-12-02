Charles “Chuck” Dean Wass, 79, of Yoder passed away on Sunday morning, Nov. 30, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Chuck was born on March 16, 1946, in Fort Wayne to Earl Byron Wass, Sr. and Dorothy Ruth (Beard) Wass. He graduated from Northside High School in 1964. He served his country in the Army from 1965 to 1967, during Vietnam. He became a co-owner of Envelope Service, Inc. in Fort Wayne from 1978 to 2001, when he retired at the age of 55 to spend more time with his family. Chuck was an avid bike rider, riding over 1200 miles in one year. He enjoyed gardening, horseback riding and camping. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a devoted man of God and loved his Savior. He worshipped the Lord and was a faithful member of Living Faith Missionary Church

On Dec. 26, 1965, Chuck and Diane Louise Beck were married at Yoder Missionary Church in Yoder. The two were blessed with 60 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Wass of Yoder; his children, Carrie (Steve) Kuhn of Goshen, Indiana, Jeff (Melissa) Wass of Union, Ohio, and Amy (Ed) Connett of Markle; along with twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Earl (Nancy) Wass; and a sister, Judy (Ron) Sitcler, all of Fort Wayne.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Dorothy Wass; and a sister, Janice Mowrey.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Living Faith Missionary Church in Yoder, with Pastors Floyd Veith and Chris Starns officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.

Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian, with full military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to The Keystone Project in Keystone, South Dakota with Richard Greene and can be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.