Violet “Ruth” Ramseyer, 90, of Montpelier, passed away Nov. 20, 2025.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1935, in Blackford County. She married Robert Ramseyer on Jan. 22, 1953, in Hartford City; he preceded her in death.

She will be missed by her sons, Randall E. (Bonnie) Ramseyer of Kingston, Ohio, and Russell W. (Sheryl) Ramseyer, Roger (Michelle) Ramseyer and Raymond Scott Ramseyer, all of Montpelier; brother, Charles Wentz; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Floyd John Wentz and Mable Florence (Hart) Wentz; son, John R. Ramseyer; and siblings, Martha Yates, Mary Hahn, Joan Rumbaugh, and Richard and Russell Wentz.

Family and friends may gather 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24, 2025, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Les Bantz officiating. Interment will be at the Marion National Cemetery in Marion.