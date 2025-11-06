Home Obituaries Thomas K. Antrim, 93 Thomas K. Antrim, 93 November 6, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thomas K. Antrim, 93, of Bluffton, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 5, 2025, at Swiss Village in Berne. Funeral arrangements are currently pending with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Stanley K. Heyerly, 80 Obituaries Pauline Nixon, 103 Obituaries Gail Lynn Brickley, 66 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment