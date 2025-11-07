Thomas K. Antrim, 93, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 5, 2025, at Swiss Village Retirement Community in Berne.

Tom was born on Nov. 15, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Edgar “Roy” and Rhea Dalzell Antrim. He graduated from Collingdale High School with the class of 1949 before joining the U.S. Army. He served for four years during the Korean War, where he was stationed stateside.

Tom graduated from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. Initially, he worked for General Electric in Philadelphia before being recruited by Franklin Electric. It was his job at Franklin Electric that brought the Antrim family to Bluffton. Tom worked as an engineer on submersible motors for over 35 years before retiring.

On Sept. 19, 1955, Tom and Margaret “Marge” Grace Hudson were married. Together, they were blessed with 53 years of marriage before her passing on Dec. 12, 2005. After they retired, he and Marge enjoyed spending the winters in Bradenton, Florida. Tom was a Boy Scout leader in Bluffton for many years.

Survivors include two sons, Bruce C. Antrim and Andrew K. (Lisa) Antrim, both of Bluffton; a daughter-in-law, Diane (Brad) (Antrim) Schrock of Berne; four grandchildren, Rose Antrim, Ian Antrim, Jacob (Annette) Antrim and Noah Antrim; and a great-grandson, Henry Antrim.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marge; a son, Stephen O. Antrim, a great-granddaughter, Jane Francis Antrim; and his siblings, Richard Antrim and Carol Moore.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton with Pastor Terry Epling officiating.

Memorials may be made to Family Centered Services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.